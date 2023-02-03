Regional History Bowl Tournament was held at Blennerhassett Middle School

History Bowl at Blennerhassett Middle School
History Bowl at Blennerhassett Middle School(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Several Schools visited Blennerhassett Middle School to participate in an academic tournament.

Eighth graders from several middle schools in the region like Edison, Van Devender, and Ritchie visited Blennerhassett Middle School to participate in a regional history bowl.

Teams from the schools went head to head testing their knowledge of state history, geography, and other topics.

Aaron Parsons is the Director of W. Va. Archives & History Section of the W. Va. Department of Arts, Culture, and History talked about how this contest helps students.

“It motivates students to learn more about West Virginia history. It is an excellent opportunity for them to engage with us as a department, and learn more about the state history outside of the classroom,” said Parsons.

Regionals will take place through the month of February. A play-in tournament will take place in March with Championships occurring in April.

To stay up-to-date on the History Bowl visit W.V. Culture - History Bowl.

