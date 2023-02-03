Tanker wrecks near Ravenswood Bridge

GREAT BEND AREA, Ohio – A tanker wrecked while attempting to make a turn near the Ravenswood Bridge.

A tanker loaded with diesel fuel and gasoline was attempting to turn in to the Hot Spot gas station when it went off the road. The tanker driven by Gregory Crane then rolled on its side according to Trooper Trelka of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The wreck took place at the entrance into the gas station off of State Route 124 near the intersection of State Route 124 and US 33.

In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS and Meigs EMA responded to the scene. The tanker was not leaking fuel, but Meigs EMA was there in case it became an issue.

No injuries were reported according to Trooper Trelka. The driver was able to exit the vehicle. Trooper Trelka said the driver would be cited for the crash.

