Three injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road

By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it.

Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.

