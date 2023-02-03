UPDATE: One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: One woman is dead following a two-vehicle wreck in Troy Township in Athens County, according to a news release from the Athens County Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road.

Linda Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia was pronounced dead at Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus following the crash.

A 2019 Chevy Equinox operated by Linda Russell was attempting to pull out onto U.S. 50 from Torch Road when her vehicle was struck by a 2011 Ford F-150 operated by Jeffrey Koehler of Guysville, Ohio.

Koehler sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The passenger in Linda Russell’s vehicle, Phillip Russell, 80, of New Haven, West Virginia, sustained life-threatening injuries and also was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus.

Phillip Russell was later transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Coolville Volunteer Fire Department, Athens County EMS, Curtis Towing, Athens Towing, and MedFlight all responded to the scene.

According to the release, alcohol, and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

UPDATE: According to our sister station WSAZ, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in Thursday evening’s crash along State Route 50 off Torch Road.

Original Story: February 2, 2023, at 7:53 p.m.

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it.

Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.