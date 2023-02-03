Washington County Career Center is offering a new program to help others

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington County Career Center Adult Technical Training has started up a new program with the help of Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD).

Career Center’s Health Care Medical Program Manager Erica Chidester talked about this new program.

“We have started the Direct Support Professional (DSP) here are the Washington County Career Center Adult Technical Training. It is a quick program that individuals can come and take. We have partnered with the Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities to start this program,” said Chidester.

The Direct Support Professional program started January 24 at the career center.

Community Outreach Coordinator for the Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities Barry Backus talked about why the program was created.

“Even before COVID, the situation was kind of dire. We saw what other county boards were doing around the state of Ohio and decided that a partnership with the Career Center would be a great way for exposure as well as to get new faces working with individuals,” said Backus.

Backus and Chidester talked about what students will learn and what they will do in their jobs.

“That’s the fun part. It can be a little bit of everything; the scope of the job is pretty wide. You can be passing meds and helping with self care one day. The next day you could be helping with transportation to a medical appointment or that sort of thing,” said Backus.

“They’re just going to learn the need of these individuals that they need to make the individuals (get to a point) where they can take care of themselves in their own home. Some of the agencies do have their facility where they have to go the the facility, but most agencies do go into patients homes,” said Chidester.

Students will receive a certificate saying they completed the necessary training after 12 weeks.

The next class starts February 21, 2023 and classes are currently free for participants thanks to WCBDD.

For more information on the classes visit The Career Center - Direct Support Professional and Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities

