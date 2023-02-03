Woman enters guilty plea in connection with double murder

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman has pled guilty in connection with a double murder in March of 2022 in McArthur, Ohio.

According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney, Shania Jones pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael.

Jones and August Schuetz were indicted by a grand jury in April 2022.

According the Prosecuting Attorney, Jones could potentially face a maximum prison term of almost 28 years, a maximum fine of $40,000, up to 5 years post-release control and registration in the Violent Offender Registry among other penalties.

Schuetz’s trial has not been scheduled.

The Prosecuting Attorney said Schuetz and one of the victims, Jori Brown, were formally in a relationship together.

