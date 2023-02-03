Wood County Assessor presents property books to county commission

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County Assessor presents property books
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At the Wood County Commission’s meeting on Thursday, Wood County Assessor David Nohe presented the property books for 2022.

These books detail changes to the assessor’s valuation of properties throughout the county from the previous year. Nohe said said his office sends out letters to people whose properties have been assessed at a higher value than before.

Nohe said these letters can be confusing to people, as they end up thinking the letter is announcing an increase in their property taxes.The assessor emphasized that this isn’t the case.

“It’s not really under property tax; it’s on the value of their property,” Nohe said. “And that’s what the assessor does. We don’t really do the tax itself. That’s done by the Sheriff’s Department. He sends out the tickets. We just do the values and appraisals and assessments on the property.”

Nohe said that citizens who feel their property has been assessed in error can call the assessor’s office or present their concerns to the County Commission directly.

