W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey confident in abortion pill ban lawsuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent lawsuit by GenBioPio over West Virginia’s ruling on abortion -- and what it means for the abortion pill -- W.Va. attorney general, Patrick Morrisey says that West Virginia feels confident it will win this case.

The federal drug administration (FDA) believes that the West Virginia constitution ban on abortion violates the supremacy and commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution which would allow the FDA power to regulate which drugs are sold in across the country, including the abortion pill.

Morrisey says that the current way the abortion law is structured in West Virginia is “defensible.” He says it is consistent with the supreme court Dobbs ruling.

“I think the legislature had crafted that and put a compromise together. So, we’re looking forward to defending that. And I think that the way that this is crafted is very defensible,” says Morrisey.

The state’s abortion ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for those under the age of 18. Victims must report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Minors can report to the police or a doctor, who then must tell police.

We will have more from morrisey on friday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.