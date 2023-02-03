W.V.S.S.A.C. looking for Umpires for upcoming baseball season

Rex Foster
Rex Foster(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As we sit just a month away from the beginning of the high school baseball season in the Mid-Ohio Valley, there has been a call for umpires in the area.

The Ohio-West Virginia Umpiring Association is in need of officials for the upcoming season as there is a shortage on umpires this year for baseball and softball.

Long-time official of the W.V.S.S.A.C. Rex Foster, has said they are holding training classes and workshops for new officials that are looking for a part-time job this spring and summer.

If you have any interest in officiating this upcoming season, you can reach Rex at his email wvurex48@yahoo.com.

