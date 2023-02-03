Zoe Davis signs with Wheeling University for basketball

Zoe Davis
Zoe Davis(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Zoe Davis, a basketball player for the St. Marys Lady Blue Devils, has officially signed with the Wheeling University Cardinals to continue her basketball career at the next level.

After a stellar basketball career with St. Marys, Zoe now uses her skills to advance her academics and athletics in college.

Zoe did not start to take basketball seriously until the seventh grade, but after a lot of hard work and dedication Zoe has signed to college to continue her dream of playing basketball.

While playing for the Cardinals, Zoe plans to study nursing at Wheeling University.

