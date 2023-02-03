Zonta Club of MOV accepting nominations for 2023 Woman of the Year

Zonta Committee member Lesa Casto looks ahead to the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Woman of the Year
Zonta Committee member Lesa Casto looks ahead to the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Woman of the Year(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Zonta Club of Marietta is accepting nominations for the 2023 Betty L. Hadler Zonta Woman of the Year.

The winner is announced each year at the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on March 6, 2023. Zonta committee member Lesa Casto says the club’s volunteer work encourages them to acknowledge a local individual for similar efforts.

Nominations must include:

Letters postmarked by February 10, 2023

Biographical information on the nominee

A comprehensive account of volunteer activities

Name, address, and telephone number of the nominator.

Put all information in a sealed envelope and send it to Zonta Club of the MOV, Woman of the Year, P.O. Box 634, Marietta, OH 45750.

