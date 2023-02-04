14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing.

On February 2nd, 2009, Jones was last seen by her neighbors at 11 in the morning leaving her apartment -- at what is now Oakwood Village -- with her then six-year old daughter, her ex-husband and his wife.

Kimberly’s family says that she told them she was planning on spending the day with them. When she didn’t show up or provide any contact, her mother filed a missing persons report.

After all of this time, the family is still looking at ways to keeping kimberly’s memory and her name alive.

“Oh yes, Kimberly, she was a very quiet person. She was really nice, she enjoyed her family. She loved her daughter. She was a really good mom and she was a great sister and daughter,” says Kimberly’s sister, Bobbi Jones.

The family says that they want Kimberly to be pronounced dead so that the FBI can take over the investigation.

