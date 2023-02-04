Be proactive with your health, talk to your doctor

Early cancer detection can have a big impact in treatment and survival rates(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earlier this week we looked at cancer in the fire service, but cancer can happen to anyone.

Now, WTAP spoke with a local doctor on the importance of being proactive with your health.

Dr. Josh Ryckman is a doctor at WVU Medicine Camden Clark that does treatment of cancer with radiation.

Rykman says there’s a one in seven chance for men to get prostate cancer and a one in seven chance for women to get breast cancer.

Ryckman emphasized the importance of cancer screenings and how early detections can make a big impact in treatment and survival rates.

He says the first step is talking to your primary care physician.

”In general I think the age of 40 is a good age to start thinking of getting screened for prostate cancer... for breast cancer. But the easiest thing is to go talk to your primary care provider. A lot of folks don’t have a primary care provider and some things can be caught on normal, routine bloodwork.”

We’ll have more from Dr. Ryckman in our weekends newscasts.

