Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

Lane closure
Lane closure(mgn)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S. 35.

The car eventually caught fire in Ohio near the Silver Bridge.

OSHP says the driver of the vehicle has very minor injuries.

At this time, the westbound lane from West Virginia heading into Ohio along U.S. 35 is shutdown.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50
UPDATE: One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
Injuries to infant being investigated
Oakland Estate, on 7th street, ahs 191 years of history
This Is Home: Oakland Estate, taking a step into history
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming...
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search

Latest News

Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers
14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
Early cancer detection can have a big impact in treatment and survival rates
Be proactive with your health, talk to your doctor