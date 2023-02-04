Hall Financial Advisors Giving Group support area teachers

Volunteers gather after handing out school supplies.
Volunteers gather after handing out school supplies.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hall Financial Advisors Giving Foundation donated over $16,000 in school supplies to approximately 150 grade school teachers in Washington and Wood counties Saturday.

Teachers were greeted by children of Hall Financials’ team before having their supplies hand delivered to their vehicle.

Kim Hall, spouse of the Founding Partner and CEO of Hall Financial Advisors says their team makes a conscious effort to give back.

“We are really grateful for the teachers in the area and what they do for our children,” she said. “Being a mother that had to teach during COVID...I’m just grateful for them.”

The giving foundation is funded entirely by the organization.

