Hospital staff wear red to support women’s heart health and stroke awareness

Go Red for Women, National Wear Red Day
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

February is the American Heart Month. February 3rd is National Go Red Day.

Wearing red is a part of an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

Staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark joined in the initiative and wore red.

Those that participated gathered for a photo.

