WTAP News @ 5 - W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy.

Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.

And he believes that the fentanyl crisis needs to be a high priority situation to investigate.

“That’s critical. Because ultimately, the product originates in China and these raw ingredients are shipped to the Mexican drug cartels. Where they’re packaged and put together and flood across the southern border. Blinken needs to engage China and Mexican government. And so, we think it’s important for the new house majority to bring him in,” says Morrisey.

Morrisey’s team says that over 11 hundred fentanyl were in West Virginia in 2021 alone, a ten percent increase from 2020.

Morrisey also wants to celebrate the ARPA case win and says that it will work for the ongoing tax debate in West Virginia.

