Downtown Saint Mary’s sees business revitalization

SAINT MARY’S, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the course of the past several months, the Saint Mary’s downtown area has seen long-standing businesses revitalized and new business opportunities springing up.

Casey Edwards, President of the Board of the Pleasants Are Chamber of Commerce, said he’s excited to see these developments. “Our downtown region is really starting to invest some money and some resources,” Edwards said. “It’s been really exciting. We had a comedy event here just a couple weeks ago, a dance hosted down at the marina by our thrift shop.”

One downtown business Edwards said he was particularly excited for is the Rivers Edge Antiques Store. Located in an old three story building on Second Street in downtown St Mary’s, the Rivers Edge features a two floor antique market space. They also have space for vendors to lease and have other developments in store there as well. “They’re renovating their bottom floor, putting in a little ice cream parlor with a stage,” Edwards said. “It’s just been really exciting to see that old triplet building coming back to life.”

Other exciting recent developments mentioned by Edwards included a new boutique coming soon and the Smith Candy shop relocating to a new manufacturing facility in town.

Edwards’ family owns the Galaxy Food Center, a local grocery store that started in downtown St. Mary’s. He said that, as a local business owner himself, it means a lot to him to see so much vitality in the town.

Jay Powell, president of the Pleasants County Commission, offered his perspective on the recent business developments in the area.

“We’re expanding along Route 2, but in addition we’re still preserving our main street here in Saint Mary’s, our county seat,” Powell said. “Our historical society refurbished the building for our local museum and they’re expanding upon that as well, so that’s just another addition to our community.”

