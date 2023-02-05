Local business owner gets invited to Wisconsin for a big balloon build

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of Gift Gallery & balloon artist has been invited to showcase her skills for another decorating event.

For Thanksgiving West was invited to Governor Jim Justice’s mansion to decorate and soon after she received an invitation from the White House to decorate for Christmas as well.

Now West has been invited to Wisconsin with 65 other balloon artists to participate in a big balloon build. Over 100,000 balloons will be used for the build.

All 66 artists will spend days creating a balloon wonderland for a cause bigger than them . Tickets will be sold and all of the funds raised will be given to Inspiration Ministries who look to inspire people with disabilities live a greater purpose.

“They’re going to sell tickets to this to benefit a local non-profit organization. So, not only do I get to go be a part of something I can never do on my own I get to be alongside some of the best of the best in the nation and we’re giving back while we do it,” West said.

West plans to have multiple Facebook lives to track the progression of the balloon build when she arrives to Wisconsin in March.

