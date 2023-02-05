Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly presented a...
The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly presented a gun to them.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say Luis Gonzalez, 47, threatened Cabell EMS with a handgun at a convenience store at the corner of 8th street and 9th avenue, before he took off on foot.

They say a Huntington police K-9 unit was able to track Gonzalez to the 900 block of 13th street.

The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly pulled out a gun in front of them.

They say Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Gonzalez will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment.

Anyone with information should call 304-696-4420 or can leave tips anonymously at 304-696-4444.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
Lane closure
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
Tazewell County Sheriff’s office: 2 year old and his father declared dead, found in river
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming...
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search

Latest News

Dr. Christopher Plein spoke to WTAP about the opioid crisis in Appalachia
WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis
Business revitalization in downtown Saint Mary's
Downtown St. Marys sees business revitalization
Wisconsin invite for Victoria West
Local business owner gets invited to Wisconsin for a big balloon build
Judith Petty fundraiser
Safe Haven holds raffle ticket fundraiser to help raise the Judith Petty reward fund