River City Farmer’s Market vendor spotlight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owner of 100 acre wood, Linda Fagan, has been at the River City Farmer’s Market since 2000.

“I’ve seen it change, when I started it was located under the Williamstown bridge and it was a busy market but we moved their to the fairgrounds,” Fagan said.

Now the Market sits on Butler street where over 80 vendors set up in the summer months.

The market has seen people come and go but one constant is Fagan.

”We have regular customers who repeat and come back every week. We know them by name and we have good conversations,” said Fagan.

The farmer’s market will be held every Saturday in Marietta from 8-12 p.m.

