Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge.

After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents no structural damage.

“BIP has been monitoring the development of the crack and engaged an engineering firm four weeks ago to inspect and formulate the repair. The bridge is in compliance and does not pose a structural issue... The expectation to be repaired is within the next couple of weeks,” a BIP Spokesperson said.

As we hear more on the repair process of the bridge we will continue to update you.

