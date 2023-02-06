Belpre Rotary Club has partnered with Youth: Empowered to bring NFL flag football to Belpre

NFL flag football is coming to town
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Rotary Club donated $7500 to Youth: Empowered to bring a flag football league to the area. The games will be played in the field next to Belpre high school.

The games will begin March 5. So from now until that day the funding will be put towards the preparation of the fields for opening day.

“It’s a great thing to be able to give the kids something more to do,” Belpre Rotary Club Member, Jeff Totten said.

For the inaugural season only 9U and 12U teams will participate in the event.

“This could easily become another feeder program into some of these high school programs so again the importance of bringing this here with all of these programs that are struggling,” Totten said.

If you are interested in the league you can click here.

