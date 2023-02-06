Nelly returning to the State Fair of West Virginia

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fair officials announced Monday that rapper Nelly will return to the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 11, 2023.

“Nelly put on an amazing, sold-out show here in 2021,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “When the opportunity presented itself, we knew we had to book him again.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10 AM.

Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 AM – 6 PM, or Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

