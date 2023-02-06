Obituary: Bell, Robin Daphanne (Alderman)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Robin Daphanne (Alderman) Bell, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 31, 2023, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

Robin was born on February 13, 1957, in Ravenna, Ohio.

Leaving behind her mother, Doris J. Davis, and her children, Vanessa Hinkle and Christopher Bell. Yvonne Alderman (sister). Richard (Melissa)Alderman (brother). Russ(Debbie), Alderman (brother), Grandchildren Samantha (Jayden) Cantu, and Cody Hinkle.

She was preceded in death by her father. Paul E. Alderman, Maternal grandparents James (Geneva) Snider, and Paternal grandparents Lewis (Helen) Alderman.

Will be no services. Will gather in the spring to lay her ashes next to mamaw snider at Betts family cemetery in Calhoun County.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolence, please visit. www.movcremation.com (Mid-Ohio valley Cremation Society).

