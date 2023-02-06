Obituary: Etters, Austin Michael

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023
Austin Michael Etters, 23, passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023, in Vista, CA.

He was born May 21, 1999, in Wilson, NC.

Austin always gave love and laughter to everyone he loved.  He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking trails to waterfalls, music to the top of his lungs, riding motorcycles and racing cars, and WV.  He would give his best for anyone when they needed it. He gave a beautiful brightness to the world that will never be forgotten.

Austin is survived by his mother, Terra, step-dad Michael, father Mike; sisters Teryn and Emma, son Roman, daughter Harper; grandma Joyce, grammy Jeanette; aunts Shelly, Chrissie, and Heather; uncles Phillip, Chris, and Van; cousins Kristenn, Evan, Malaki, Noel, Alivia, Tysen, and Sophie, and a person most dear to his heart, Victoria.

Austin is preceded in death by his papa Terry, grandma Kelly, great-grandparents Rex and Mabyn, Tom and Dorm, and Walter.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Tim Hickman officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  The interment will be in Minnora Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

