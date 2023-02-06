Obituary: Harris, Larry DeWitt

Larry DeWitt Harris, 74, of Grantsville, WV, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023, surrounded by love. Born June 19, 1948, he was the youngest child of the late William and Ernestine (Wilson) Harris. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Marie Harris and Dorothy Louise Kirby, and one brother, Robert (Ann) Harris.

Larry was a 1966 graduate of Calhoun County High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968, receiving a Purple Heart for wounds received in action. His time in the Marines shaped his life and personal ideals. In the summer of 1969, Larry married his loving wife, Terry (Snider) Harris. He then attended Glenville State College, earning an associate’s degree in Forestry, and later completed a BA in English, followed by a Master of Arts from WVU.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by two daughters: Alissa Harris of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Casey (Daniel) Hill of Grantsville, WV; two grandchildren: Nicolette Liles and Jackson Lane Hill; sister Judy Phares, and many nieces and nephews.

Many knew him as Mr. Harris, an adjunct professor for Glenville State University and a beloved English teacher in Calhoun Schools for 34 years. His former students can tell you their favorite Robert Frost or Emily Dickinson poems because he taught literature with such great passion. Many students who went on to seek higher education praise him for teaching them how to write well. He held his students to high standards and doled out much tough love, but in the end, Mr. Harris loved his students as much as they loved him.

Over the last two and a half years, Larry “Papaw” had the joy of being a grandfather to an incredible little boy. In addition to looks, Jack and his Papaw shared an enthusiastic love for Jeeps. Though their time together was heartbreakingly short, Jackson did learn the value of a clean vehicle, as he can often be found polishing his own collection. Jackson already has a .22 with a scope prepared for the day he can be taught to shoot. Larry believed a boy who grows up in the woods becomes a better man. The Harris family would like to thank all the family, friends, and neighbors who have helped during this difficult time and to recognize the doctors and nurses near and far who helped with his care.

He will be deeply missed in our small community, whether it be the lunch table full of friends, his sharp sense of humor, or the Vietnam stories and analogies he was always willing to share. He gave his life in service to others, and for that, he will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 5 PM to 8 PM. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 AM, with Reverend Dr. John Allen officiating. Full military rites will be conducted in his honor.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation and inurnment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his honor to Calhoun County Girls Varsity Basketball Team mailed to Calhoun County High School Attn: Kevin Boak, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion 26151 or The Little Red Devil Football mailed to PO Box 986 Grantsville, WV 26147.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

