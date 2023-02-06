Obituary: Kuhl, Bobby G.

Bobby G. Kuhl, 91, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, February 3, 2023, at Brethren Care Village.

He was born on November 29, 1931, in Lockney, West Virginia, in Gilmer County, the son of the late Russell V. and Edith Jewell (nee Collins) Kuhl. Bobby married the love of his life, the former Naomi “Ruth” Moss, on April 12, 1952.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War as an NCO in charge of enlisted personnel.

Bobby resided in the Cleveland area from 1952 to 1980 and relocated to Ashland, Ohio.

He was employed in management in Cleveland, Ashland, and Mansfield. He retired in 1993 from WNCO Radio Station in Ashland. Both Bobby and Ruth loved playing country-western and gospel music and entertaining in nursing homes throughout the Ashland area. He had quite a collection of musical instruments.

Bobby was a member of Harry Higgins Post 88 of the American Legion and attended First Christian Church for many years. More recently attended Vermillion Baptist Church. He also was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Stumptown, West Virginia.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mrs. Ruth Kuhl of Ashland; one sister, Deloris (Dean) Furr of Letter Gap, West Virginia; two brothers, Billy (Radene) Kuhl of Walker, West Virginia, and Byrle Kuhl of Massillon; and a host of loving nieces and nephews and many close friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard Kuhl and Ronal L. Kuhl (infant), and two sisters-in-law, Paula Kuhl and Mescal Kuhl.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Stumptown, West Virginia, with Reverend Jim Luedeman presiding. Interment will follow in the Collins Community Cemetery, where military honors will be provided. Friends may call Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home, 313 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805, and Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Stump Funeral Home & Crfemation, Inc., 1440 Arnoldsburg Road, Arnoldsburg, West Virginia 25234.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church or the Collins Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.