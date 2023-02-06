Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”

Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks.

Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.

He is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Mincks of Terra Alta, WV; two sisters Joyce Allen of Clearwater, FL and Judy Stevens of Lowell, OH; one brother, Thomas Mincks of Sparta, IL; best friend, Fred Schultheis; nephew Caleb Mincks, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

In memory of “Bear”, memorial contributions may be made to L-A Fire & Rescue in lieu of flowers. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Mincks family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

