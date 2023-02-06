Toxic gas release likely from Ohio derailment

Officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio...
Officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - Officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line.

The village of East Palestine said Monday morning authorities are now enforcing what previously was a strongly recommended evacuation zone within a mile of the site.

On Sunday night, the governor’s office warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so immediately, citing concerns about a potential explosion from a rail car that was being monitored.

The office’s statement didn’t specify what was in that car.

The Ohio National Guard was activated to help the village, where schools and businesses were closed.

