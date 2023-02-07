2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch

2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner, Michele Ferch, from Parkersburg Catholic High...
2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner, Michele Ferch, from Parkersburg Catholic High School(Shane King)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg Catholic High School Tuesday morning.

The winner of January’s award is religion teacher, Michele Ferch!

Ferch has been a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School for eight years.

She leads many school activities through her leadership class including the school garden clean up, after school parish work, and helping run food drives for those in need in our area.

Ferch says her favorite part of being a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School is the kids and how great their community is as a whole at the school.

She shared what her reaction was to being the recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

”I was completely shocked. we were told we were having a drill today so i had no clue what was going on other than I knew I had to struggle down the stairs with my kids in the seventh grade. it was an amazing experience it really was and a complete shock,” Ferch said.

You can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab to nominate your favorite teacher.

We will have a more in-depth interview with Ferch on Daybreak next week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly presented a...
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
Parkersburg Belpre railroad bridge
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
Business revitalization in downtown Saint Mary's
Downtown St. Marys sees business revitalization

Latest News

Discovery World on Market hires Jill McDonald as Education Manager
Discovery World on Market hires Jill McDonald as Education Manager
Thanks to an early diagnosis, Maxin is catching up in school.
A local student’s story inspires legislation on dyslexia
Washington State Community College creates new career pathway for social services students
Washington State Community College creates new career pathway for social services students
District mock trial competitions return for first time in three years
District mock trial competitions return for first time in three years