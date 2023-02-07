2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg Catholic High School Tuesday morning.

The winner of January’s award is religion teacher, Michele Ferch!

Ferch has been a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School for eight years.

She leads many school activities through her leadership class including the school garden clean up, after school parish work, and helping run food drives for those in need in our area.

Ferch says her favorite part of being a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School is the kids and how great their community is as a whole at the school.

She shared what her reaction was to being the recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

”I was completely shocked. we were told we were having a drill today so i had no clue what was going on other than I knew I had to struggle down the stairs with my kids in the seventh grade. it was an amazing experience it really was and a complete shock,” Ferch said.

We will have a more in-depth interview with Ferch on Daybreak next week.

