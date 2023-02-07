Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant

Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday.

Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County.

The following statement was released Tuesday on behalf of an ICL spokesperson:

“The search resumed this morning and included the use of new equipment we brought on-site. Representatives from the sheriff’s office and fire chief are here, and we continue to work with them and to assist in any way we can. We appreciate their hard work and will defer to them for updates on their efforts.”

WSAZ also received word from an OSHA representative on Monday who confirmed OSHA is aware of the situation and that an investigation has been opened. Details from OSHA’s investigation could take up to 6 months to be released, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
Parkersburg Belpre railroad bridge
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly presented a...
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
Business revitalization in downtown Saint Mary's
Downtown St. Marys sees business revitalization

Latest News

2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch
WTAP News @ 6 - Golden Apple Award winner for January 2023
One of Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's housing units.
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers
Officer's Death Leads Push For Tougher Law
Officer’s death leads push for tougher law
Valentine's day increase for local florist
Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up
Matt Null awarded the Patriot award
Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen