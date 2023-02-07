Bond reduction denied for Charles Rexroad

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday morning for a Parkersburg man who was arrested after an assault of a police officer.

Over New Years weekend, Charles Rexroad was arrested by Parkersburg police after assaulting and injuring an officer. With an officer suffering a leg fracture in the process.

During the bond hearing, Rexroad’s attorney argued that Rexroad is not a flight risk and is unable to pay the bond set at $400 thousand.

However, the state argues that because of the offenses against Rexroad — malicious assault of an officer, attempting to disarm an officer and possession of meth and fentanyl — as well as past convictions and being a risk to the community that the bond should stand.

Wood County judge, Jason Wharton ruled to keep the bond set at its original price.

“Although it is a high bond, the court believes that it is an appropriate bond to secure the safety of the public. In addition to him appearing for future hearings. So, the motion for bond modification is denied,” says Wharton.

For more information on Rexroad and his arrest on New Years weekend, you click here to find out more.

