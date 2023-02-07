Deadly police shooting in Louisiana reportedly happened after loud music call

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The officer involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed Friday night in an incident involving police at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street.

A spokesperson for the family said Monday it all started with a neighbor calling police because the music was too loud in Bagley’s apartment. He said Bagley and his wife were both inside when police arrived. The family spokesperson goes on to say that, at some point, Bagley ran from police and then was shot.

On Monday, Shreveport Police Department Chief Wayne Smith announced the officer involved in the fatal incident, identified as Alexander Tyler, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Louisiana State Police is conducting.

Tyler was hired by Shreveport Police Department in May of 2021.

On Monday morning, members of the city council, the police chief, the mayor, and several pastors held a news conference and prayed for the family.

Louisiana State Police held a news conference Monday afternoon to update the community on the case. Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis first offered his prayers and condolences to the Bagley family and the citizens of Shreveport, saying these incidents “break your heart” when they occur.

Davis said police was called out Friday night to investigate the officer-involved shooting. He said preliminary info shows at 10:51 p.m. Friday, two officers responded to the apartment complex in reference to a domestic disturbance. They encountered Bagley inside the apartment. Davis said Bagley got onto the balcony of the apartment from the back door, jumped down onto the ground and ran away from the officers.

That’s when Tyler began chasing Bagley. Davis said Tyler saw Bagley after coming around a corner and fired one shot. Bagley was hit in the chest. Police said the officers began to render medical aid. Bagley was taken to Ochsner LSU Shreveport, where he later died.

Davis said no weapons were found near Bagley or on his person. He’s asking the community to remain patient as the state police conducts its investigation, which will include reviewing body and dashcam footage; he did not give a timeline on when that footage might be released to the public.

Davis said they’re still conducting a number of interviews to determine what happened; he said they have not yet interviewed Tyler. Davis also said the coroner’s office or a lab will have to determine if Bagley was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Bagley’s family has obtained legal representation. Haley & Associates will represent the family in any dealings going forward. Attorney Ron Haley says he believes “accountability will result in consequences in both civil and criminal courts.”

“We are committed to normalizing safe communities, where the lives of law enforcement professionals and residents are both valued,” the law office said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

