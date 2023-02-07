Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state.

Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).

Morris joins several others from around the state who will also be part of the program.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to participate in LWV. I look forward to the opportunity to learn from this experience, to represent Glenville State University in the 2023 Class, and to engage with other professional leaders in the wonderful State of West Virginia,” Morris said. “This is a great opportunity for me and the University, and it will allow me to develop relationships with individuals in other industries and, as someone who is originally from outside the state, to see different parts of West Virginia while attending LWV meetings.”

LWV Executive Director Pam Farris said that as interest in LWV grows, so does the competition.

“These candidates [in the 2023 Class] were chosen because of their outstanding leadership skills, advancements and successes in their professional careers, and civic and community involvement,” Farris said. “They not only effectively articulated their interest in the program and ways to address some of the issues facing West Virginia, they expressed their commitment to participating in their communities and careers to advance West Virginia in the future.”

Leadership West Virginia is a seven-month program that cultivates leaders from a variety of industries and regions across West Virginia.

The program is aimed at enhancing knowledge, not only of the challenges facing the state, but also its unique attributes and diversity for the participants.

Recognizing that leadership is of utmost importance to West Virginia’s prosperity and progress, this program is designed to develop and motivate a cross-section of visionary leaders who can and should use their talents and abilities to inspire others and foster a new spirit of energy, enthusiasm, and vitality throughout the state.

LWV is affiliated with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The 2023 class will visit various communities in West Virginia to learn about issues affecting our state’s healthcare, education, tourism, and energy industries.

They will also learn more about the state’s economy and judicial system and will have leadership and business etiquette training opportunities while cultivating relationships within their class and with the program’s 1,500 alumni.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.