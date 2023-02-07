Humane Society of the Ohio Valley’s “Bark to the 80′s”

HSOV prepares for its largest fundraiser of the year.
Additional details for the March 25th event.
Additional details for the March 25th event.(HSOV)
By Jacob Krantz
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Shine Club will host “Bark to the 80′s” March 25th from 7 p.m. to midnight. The fundraiser will feature auctions, raffles and a Dance & Auction Rewind.

Karissa Reynolds, director of the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley reports that pet adoptions have declined through the winter months.

“Our adoptions are a little bit lower,” Reynolds said. “Sometimes around the holidays we see an increase but not this year... it could be inflation or a number of things, but our numbers are still pretty high.”

This fundraiser is the shelter’s largest each year. Donations are largely used for operational costs. Individual fundraiser tickets are forty-five dollars.

