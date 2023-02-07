Humane Society of the Ohio Valley’s “Bark to the 80′s”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Shine Club will host “Bark to the 80′s” March 25th from 7 p.m. to midnight. The fundraiser will feature auctions, raffles and a Dance & Auction Rewind.

Karissa Reynolds, director of the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley reports that pet adoptions have declined through the winter months.

“Our adoptions are a little bit lower,” Reynolds said. “Sometimes around the holidays we see an increase but not this year... it could be inflation or a number of things, but our numbers are still pretty high.”

This fundraiser is the shelter’s largest each year. Donations are largely used for operational costs. Individual fundraiser tickets are forty-five dollars.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.