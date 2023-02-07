Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null.

“Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.

Null was nominated for the award by Head Custodian, Kevin Haught, who is 92 Alpha Logistic Supply and thanks Null for his constant support of not only him but his family as well.

“Supporting families, not only the person but the entire family is so important,” Null said.

The award was a nice for Null to exhibit great behaviors and practices to the students he talks to everyday.

“I think the biggest thing is it gives us the opportunity to exhibit the skills and model the skills such as having a good relationship with individuals,” said Null.

Null signed the award alongside Wood County Schools Superintendent, Christie Willis, Brian Shaw, Mark Hadix and Blaine Allison.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.