Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandy’s florist is expecting to see an increase of business as we get closer to Valentines day.

“Valentine’s day is by far our busiest day. Mother’s day is usually an entire week but Valentine’s day we get one big rush for the day,” Owner, Joe Flaherty said.

Last year they were well prepared but Flaherty feels they are even better prepared this year.

“We’re going to be busy all week long. We will get our flowers going in to the end of the week and then we will start prepping over the weekend for making the arrangements up and stuff like that. We have refrigerated trucks and refrigerated coolers and stuff like that we can keep all the flowers in to keep them nice and fresh,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty says the florist will be delivering flowers through Valentine’s day but suggests everyone order as soon as possible to guarantee your delivery is set for Valentine’s day.

