Obituary: Bell, Robin Daphanne (Alderman)

Robin Daphanne (Alderman) Bell was born on February 13, 1957, in Ravenna, Ohio. She was 65 years old. She leaves behind her mother, Doris J Davis. Her children are Christopher Bell and Vanessa Hinkle. Ynonne Alderman (sister) Russell (Debbie) Alderman Richard (Melissa) Alderman (Brothers). Grandchildren Samantha (Jayden) Cantu and Cody Hinkle.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul E Alderman. Maternal grandparents James (Geneva) Snider and paternal grandparents Lewis (Helen) Alderman.

There will be no services. We will gather in the Spring to lay her ashes next to Mamaw Snider at Betts Family Cemetery in Calhoun County.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

