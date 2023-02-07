Obituary: Davis, Marie L. (Marlies) Mallahan

Marie L. (Marlies) Mallahan Davis, 94, born July 6, 1928, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Gottlieb and Wanda Wacker, went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2023. She met and married Robert (Bob) Mallahan, who was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. Marlies and daughter, Linda, sailed into New York Harbor on November 12, 1954, and began their new life in America on Bob’s family farm in Vincent. This was a true culture shock for the German city girl, who spoke broken English and was transplanted to farm life on Tick Ridge.

She proudly received her naturalization papers on April 13, 1960. Shortly after arriving in America, she attended Layman Methodist Church and began her many years of serving the Lord. In 1983 she met and married Bill Davis of Veto, where she became a very active member of the Veto Presbyterian Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and truly loved working with the youth.

Marlies worked at Dudley’s Florist as a floral designer and then at Nashua Photo until retirement in 1989. She enjoyed volunteering in elementary school for many years. She also hosted many themed birthday parties and open houses for family and friends. Omi, as she was affectionately named by her grandchildren, loved spending time with them. One of her fondest memories was when she traveled back to her homeland in Germany with them.

Marlies is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ken) Santoro of Cameron Park, CA, and their children, Janna (Jeremy) Maron, Tony (Lauren) Santoro, Kendra (Andy) Lamb, and TJ (Shen) Santoro. Also surviving is son Allen (Cindy) Mallahan of Vincent, OH, and their children, Isaac (Gina) Ward, Allie (Nathan) Malone, and Elijah (girlfriend, Emily) Mallahan, and eight great-grandchildren, step-daughter Ronda Davis and her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Herta, brother, Ady, first husband, Bob, and second husband, Bill.

The family would like to thank the Barlow Appletree, Belpre Landings, and Amedisys Hospice for the loving care that she received.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Warren High School Choral Department, The Navigators (Interdenominational Christian Ministry), or The Layman United Methodist Church.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Marlies’ family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

