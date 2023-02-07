Obituary: Dutton. Richard Keith

Richard Keith Dutton, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on February 6, 2023, at his residence.

He was born January 1, 1945, a son of the late Marvin and Thelma E. (Stanley) Dutton.

Richard worked as a security officer at Colin Anderson Center in St. Marys, WV. He enjoyed puzzles, bowling, playing pool, traveling to different places, socializing with family and friends, and staying active. He was an avid coin collector and was an umpire for little league baseball.

He is survived by his children, Matthew Dutton of Parkersburg, WV; Joshua Dutton (Christy) of Parkersburg, WV, and Jason Dutton (Mildred) of Sistersville, WV; 10 grandchildren; sister Vernice Neeley; and brothers, Stanley Dutton, William Dutton, and Ronnie Frey.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Louie Dutton, and sister, Janice Butcher.

Services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery. A visitation will be held the night prior, Thursday, from 4-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

