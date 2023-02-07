Obituary: Easter, Christopher “Cody”

Christopher “Cody” Easter was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on October 17, 1986. He was born to David and Lisa Easter; Cody grew up in Indiana, he played high school football; Cody loved music, especially the drums, and guitar, even a little piano. He played drums in a band with a buddy (Matt Sumner) when he was 13. Then began playing at church in the praise band.

Moving back to West Virginia when Cody was 16 was a hard time in his life, but Cody found his passion. He tried college after graduation but decided he wanted to start his own car business. He married the love of his life, Mackenzie Suder Easter, after Luke introduced them in youth, and together they have successfully owned and operated Easter Brothers Preowned Cars in Vienna, WV.

Cody was involved in his brother Luke’s church and played drums for the praise band.

Cody and Kenzie together faced many struggles with health issues but never did Cody give up; he was the strongest person and loyal to a fault.

He loved cars and trucks and 4-wheelers and mud and trail riding and shooting guns and camping. Cody was a nature lover.

He loved Kenzie with a love seldom seen these days. He loved his Dad and Mom and respected their teaching. His older brother Luke and he enjoyed finding the next car to buy and working together at church. His baby brother Matt came into Cody’s life when Cody was 18, so Cody became almost like a father figure to Matt. He took Matt to get his first haircut, he let him play video games when Mom wasn’t around to catch them, and he helped Matt get his first car.

Cody’s nephew Quincy and niece Eva made him extremely happy. He loved teasing them and spending time with them and their momma Stacy.

Most importantly, what we can tell you about Cody is the fact that he loved the Lord. Jesus is his savior, and he is now in his heavenly home, waiting for the rest of us to join him.

On February 2, Cody took his last breath on this earth and was immediately with Jesus in Paradise.

There to welcome him home were his Grandparents from both sides and many uncles and aunts.

Jesus says in John 14:3, “when everything is ready, I will come and get you and bring you with me so that you can always be with me where I am.”

Cody’s family is anxiously waiting for Jesus to get everything ready...we will miss you, Cody, your funny personality, your quick wit, your ability to talk to people and make them feel loved, and your ability to bring joy into our lives.

Well done, Cody Easter, well done.

A memorial celebration will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, February 8th, at City Bible Church with Pastors Chard Mugrage and Mark Thompson officiating. The family will greet friends from noon until the hour of service. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the City Bible Church, 1101 46th Street, Vienna, WV 26105, or the Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

