Obituary: Farnsworth, Helen Louise

Helen Louise Farnsworth, 76, passed away on January 28th, 2023, at home under the loving care of her family and Marietta Home Health and Hospice. She was born June 21st, 1946, to Esther May Thomas Farnsworth and Elmer Edward Farnsworth Jr. She had been a home health aide before retirement. She attended Lynn St. Church of Christ in Parkersburg, WV.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Farnsworth of Marietta; children Lynetta Heddleston (Bob) of Belpre, OH; Kirk Urban of Huntsville, AL; Danny Baxter (Stephanie) of Belpre, OH; Tracy Hoffman (Doug) Bradenton, FL; and Tim Craddock (Jonda) of Washington, WV; Grandkids Autumn Osborne, Christopher Henry, Stephen Baxter, and Daniel Baxter, Nathan Hoffman, and Christian Craddock, 6 great grandkids, along with her dog Patches Marie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronnie Farnsworth; sisters Bonnie Farnsworth and Barbara Cobb; and her son Terry Urban Jr.

Family was served by Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. No services at this time; the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

