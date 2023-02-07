Obituary: Francis, Howard Clayton

Howard Clayton Francis, 81, of Watertown, Ohio, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 8, 1941, in Harrisville, WV, to Herman Perry and Ora Lena Barker Francis.

Howard served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a truck driver, bringing and taking mail from one post office to another. Howard loved fixing things and helping people, always willing to offer a helping hand.

He is survived by his son, Edwin (Mary); four grandchildren, David, Levi, Tammy (Chris), and Brian; great-grandson, Axle; brother, Russell; sister, Emma Bell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Mary Morrison Francis; son, Ernest; brother, Robert; and sister, Mary.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. There will be no service.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. There will be no service.

