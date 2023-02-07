Obituary: Kerby, Steven Ray

Steven Ray Kerby, 58, of Walker, passed away on February 4, 2023, at Worthington Manor in Parkersburg. He was born January 20, 1965, a son to the late Virgil H and Mary A Kerby (Cale). Steven worked for Marathon for many years and enjoyed fishing, camping, and Cowboys football in his free time.

Surviving Steven is his brother David Kerby (Lavonne); sisters Carolyn Burk (Steve) and Linda Galloway (Victor); nieces Stacy Forshey and Amy Canterbury; nephew Justin Kerby; 3 great nieces and 2 great nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his niece Heather Galloway.

Steven’s remains will be cremated, and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

