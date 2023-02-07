Obituary: McClain, Bryan Keith

Bryan Keith McClain, 59, of Long Run, departed this life Monday, February 6, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

He was born May 31, 1963, in Cleveland, OH, a son of the late Jessie Willard and Gloria Sue (Jarrel) McClain.

Bryan was a member of the New Life Ministry Church in Greenwood, WV. He had worked at North Bend State Park in the maintenance department for several years. He enjoyed fishing, riding 4-wheelers, and old cars, piddling in the garage, camping, and watching movies. He loved animals and was often feeding the deer.

He is survived by his loyal dog companion, Bella; siblings, Bruce McClain (Ginger) of Arizona, Sharri James (Lonnie) of Greenwood, WV, Rocky McClain (Lynn) of Pennsboro, WV, and Missy McKinnon (Ed) of Wheeling, WV; brother in law, John Lawson; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Steve McClain, and sister, Cindy Lawson.

In accordance with Brian’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

