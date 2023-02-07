Obituary: McIntire, Michael (Mike) L.

Michael (Mike) L. McIntire, 65 years old, passed away at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV, with his family by his side. He was born on April 12th, 1957, to Marion (Mac) L. McIntire and Geraldine (Geri) McIntire.

He was a great musician and played in the local band Country Choice for over 30 years. He also owned Mike’s Affordable Computer Service in Vienna, WV, where he was well-liked by his clients and went above and beyond to help them with their computer issues. Mike also loved fishing with his brothers and friends. He was Christian by faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Pam McIntire, who he has been with for 32 years. Their three sons, Jamie (Katie) Dove, Joe (Charlotte) Dove, Caleb (Madeson) Barr, and 7 Grandchildren. Two brothers, Gary McIntire and Larry McIntire. One sister, Kay (Jack) Dennis. Several nieces and nephews and cousins, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law.

Mike was preceded in death by grandparents Milton and Opal McIntire, John & Vernice Granger, and in-laws Basil and Shirley Barr.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Thursday, February 9th, at Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg, WV. Graveside Services will be Friday, February 10th at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery South on 339 in Belpre, Ohio, with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

