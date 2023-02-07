Obituary: Tackett, Orville C.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
Orville C. Tackett, 85, of Washington, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Washington, WV. He was born August 1, 1937, in Sod, WV. A son of the late Opha Clay Tackett and Hazel Grace Ruby Tackett.

He was a 50-year member of the Wirt County Masonic Lodge #82 Most Worshipful A.F. and A.M. and a member of the Nemesis Shriners.

Orville is survived by his loving wife, Nola Tackett; a son, Vincent Tackett (Beverly); a daughter, Tina Eagle; three stepchildren, Tim Bush (Tammy), Ronnie Bush (Lou), and Debbie Blough; two sisters, Connie Tony, and Janet Surface; a brother, John Edman Tackett; four grandchildren, Kody Williams, Kory Williams (Madison), Karlee Williams, and Brandon Smith (Christy); and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Orville is preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Tackett, and two step children, Karl Williams and Kim Bush.

A visitation will take place 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. A graveside service will take place at 12:00 P.M. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Joe Ward officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Tackett family.

