Obituary: Walden, Angela “Angel”

Angela “Angel” Walden, 52, of Belleville, WV, passed away on February 4, 2023, of recurrent heart complications following a kidney transplant.

She was born December 24, 1970, to Stephan and Patricia Lynn Sosinski in Bristol, PA. She graduated class of 1988 from Toms River North High School in Toms River, NJ. She later went on to study communications at Bethany College in Bethany, WV.

Angel was working for The Skagit Valley Casino in Bow, WA, where she met her future husband, Brad “Whitey” Walden. Angel and Whitey shared 20 years of marriage following their wedding in Tabernacle, NJ, in October of 2002. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, selfless individual and will be greatly missed.

Following a fire that destroyed their home in Sedro Woolley, WA, the couple moved east, where they would later purchase her great-grandparents’ family farm, which provided over 12 acres of land and a picturesque view of the Ohio River.

She is survived by her loving husband, Brad Walden; mother and father, Patricia Lynn and Stephan Sosinski; sister, Regina Sosinski; stepdaughter, Jennifer Starkovich (Cory); stepsons, Travis and Shane Walden; granddaughter, Ash Walden, and her beloved dog and 3 cats.

She is preceded in death by members of the Staats family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist with Angel’s cremation arrangements. A private celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort by signing the guestbook.

