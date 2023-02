Gregory Wildt, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 2, 2023, at his Residence. He was born on November 25, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the only son of the late Ned and Helen Wildt.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.